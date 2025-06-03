Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $31,855,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,579,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1,058.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 196,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 157,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

