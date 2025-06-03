Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $533,000 in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.4%

ARIS opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.