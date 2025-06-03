Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $594,000 in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,294.35. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 951,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,908.78. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 4.1%

Universal Insurance stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $795.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.97 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

