Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $614,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

