Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $631,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CareDx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 771.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $228,831.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,481.89. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $235,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $523,445.85. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,382 shares of company stock worth $1,458,009. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.27. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

