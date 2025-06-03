Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $599,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 404,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,010.48. This trade represents a 41.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,801 shares of company stock worth $474,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of Funko stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

