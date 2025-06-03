Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.8%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.62. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.66 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

