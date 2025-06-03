Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,124 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,927,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,625 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,453,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,495,000 after buying an additional 787,543 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE IGT opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.30 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on IGT

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.