Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 42,581 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Domo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.67. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 120,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. This represents a 18.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

