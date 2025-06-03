Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 65,708 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 263.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of eGain worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in eGain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. eGain Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.43.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

