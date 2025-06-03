Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 277,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 214,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 188,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

