Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 175,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $4,866,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Wall Street Zen cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

