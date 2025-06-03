Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WKC opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WKC

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.