Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Balchem’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

