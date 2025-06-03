Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.83 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.