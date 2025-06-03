Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,125 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.8%

Flowers Foods stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jameson Mcfadden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 532,476 shares in the company, valued at $9,009,493.92. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

