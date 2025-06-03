Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $518,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

