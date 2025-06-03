Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $521,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Profile



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

