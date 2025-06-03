Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $552,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 130,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $46.10.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

