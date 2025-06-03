Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $656,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 2.4%

Photronics stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,360. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,339.68. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

