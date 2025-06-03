Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of DocGo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

DocGo Stock Performance

DocGo stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

