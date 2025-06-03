Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

