Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after purchasing an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

