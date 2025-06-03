MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,618,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $574,380,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.