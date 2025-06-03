Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,735,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of DNTH opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.