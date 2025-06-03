Millennium Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,700 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $401,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,910.44. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $717,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,667. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nicolet Bankshares

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.