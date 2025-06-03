Millennium Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,036 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Centrus Energy’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.