Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 220.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,653 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 171,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC's holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in LSB Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

