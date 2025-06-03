Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Powerfleet Price Performance
AIOT stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Powerfleet
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
