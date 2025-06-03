Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Powerfleet Price Performance

AIOT stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIOT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Powerfleet

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.