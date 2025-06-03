MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

KYTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

