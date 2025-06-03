MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $56,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 127,482 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,524,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.