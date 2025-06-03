Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

