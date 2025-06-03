National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,890 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of National Vision worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EYE

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.