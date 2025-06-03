NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,971 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,464.64. This represents a 28.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,454.54. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $155.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

