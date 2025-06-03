Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $5.00. Nidec shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 370,958 shares.

Nidec Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Nidec had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

