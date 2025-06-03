NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in NMI by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in NMI by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,585.76. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,017. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

