Northwest Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.0% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 206,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 153,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

