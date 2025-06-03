Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $380.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.