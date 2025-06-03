NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 796,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,978,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 2.2%

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.