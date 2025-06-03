Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) Trading Up 12% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nos, S.G.P.S., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF – Get Free Report) were up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Nos, S.G.P.S. Trading Up 12.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.61.

Nos, S.G.P.S. Company Profile

NOS, S.G.P.S., SA engages in the telecommunications and entertainment business. It operates through Telco and Audiovisual segments. The company offers cable and satellite television, voice and internet access, mobile communication, IP voice, mobile virtual network, and related consulting services, as well as electronic communications services.

