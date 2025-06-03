Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $868.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

