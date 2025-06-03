Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

PINE stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,425.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

