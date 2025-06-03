Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,407,000. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,820.44. This represents a 16.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Esquire Financial

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.