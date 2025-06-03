Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 105,170 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after buying an additional 280,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,816,000 after buying an additional 562,249 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 45,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,976,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 528,962 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

