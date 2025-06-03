Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 389,220 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 463,983 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in BrightView by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

