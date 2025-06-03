Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 51,473 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 357,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

