NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s Largest Position

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 14.1% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

