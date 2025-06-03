NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is GTS Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252,516 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of GTS Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

