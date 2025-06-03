NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

