NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Mittelman Wealth Management

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

